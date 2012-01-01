jsDelivr – Open Source CDN

// load any project hosted on npm

https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/package@version/file


// load jQuery v3.2.1

https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/jquery@3.2.1/dist/jquery.min.js


// use a version range instead of a specific version

https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/jquery@3.2/dist/jquery.min.js

https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/jquery@3/dist/jquery.min.js


// omit the version completely to get the latest one

// you should NOT use this in production

https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/jquery/dist/jquery.min.js


// add ".min" to any JS/CSS file to get a minified version

// if one doesn't exist, we'll generate it for you

https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/jquery@3.2.1/src/core.min.js


// omit the file path to get the default file

https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/jquery@3.2


// add / at the end to get a directory listing

https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/jquery/

