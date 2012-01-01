jsDelivr – Open Source CDN
free, fast, and reliable
// load any project hosted on npm
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/package@version/file
// load jQuery v3.2.1
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/jquery@3.2.1/dist/jquery.min.js
// use a version range instead of a specific version
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/jquery@3.2/dist/jquery.min.js
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/jquery@3/dist/jquery.min.js
// omit the version completely to get the latest one
// you should NOT use this in production
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/jquery/dist/jquery.min.js
// add ".min" to any JS/CSS file to get a minified version
// if one doesn't exist, we'll generate it for you
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/jquery@3.2.1/src/core.min.js
// omit the file path to get the default file
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/jquery@3.2
// add / at the end to get a directory listing
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/jquery/How it works